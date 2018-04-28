Trend:

The first main competition of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku was tense, Thai pilot from the team DAMS, winner Alexander Albon said at the final press conference on April 28.

"I have trained for the competition very well. I was able to finish first. The race was tense, it was overloaded sometimes. That is why, some pilots made mistakes and this created difficulties for movement of the cars," Albon said.

The pilot said that he expects a strong fight on the third day of the competition.

"In addition, windy weather forecasted for tomorrow, and we must be careful," he added.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.

On April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

The length of the race track, where teams compete for the championship, each of which is represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.