It is a real honor for athletes to perform at gymnastic tournaments in Azerbaijan, Spanish gymnast Sara Llana told Trend April 28 at the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

Llana said an incredible arena has been built in Baku.

"The hall is stunning, volunteers work well, and the tournament itself is perfectly organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. To participate in competitions in such conditions is an honor for athletes," said Llana.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances and a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament, which started on April 27 and will last until April 29. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.