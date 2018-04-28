Trend:

The first round of the FIA Formula 2 in Baku has ended.

Thai pilot Alexander Albon, representing the DAMS team, became the winner of the first round. Second place went to the Briton Jack Aitken from the ART Grand Prix, and the third place – to Italian Antonio Fuoco from Charouz Racing System team.

Thirteen pilots from 20 teams reached the finish line. The pilots of the Vexatec Campos Racing team Luca Ghiotto and Roy Nissany, the pilot of the BWT Arden team Maximilian Gunther, the racer of the RUSSIAN TIME team Artem Markelov, the pilot of the PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing team Nyck de Vries, Louis Deletraz from Charouz Racing System team, and Trident Racing's Arjun Maini could not finish the tournament.