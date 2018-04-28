Trend:

American gymnast Lili Mizuno, participating in the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend April 28 that an excellent atmosphere for gymnastic competitions has been created in Baku.

"I am very pleased with my performance. Everything went very well, and I got a valuable experience thanks to the excellent atmosphere at the competitions in Baku. Start of the competition was very successful”, said Mizuno.

The gymnast also shared her impressions about Baku and the National Gymnastics Arena.

"I am in Baku for the first time and I really like the city and the Arena," said Mizuno.

The second day of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics started April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, the individual qualification competitions of gymnasts with clubs and ribbon, and group team qualifications with three balls and two ropes are held. Also during the day, the winners in all-round, both in individual and group events will be determined.

In the second day of competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances and the team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, held in Baku for the sixth time, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. The tournament will last until April 29.