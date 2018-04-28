Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani national team, taking part in rhythmic gymnastics group exercises, are extremely pleased with their performance in the qualification exercises with five hoops, gymnast Aliya Pashayeva told Trend April 28.

"Of course, there were some mistakes, but we acted as one team, we fought till the end, but we are capable of more and will still show it. Our mood is good and positive. Trainer was pleased, despite the mistakes, and instructed us to continue performances with the same concentration," Pashayeva said.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, individual qualification competitions with clubs and ribbons and team qualification competitions with three balls and two ropes take place. Also during the day, the winners in all-round events will be determined both in individual and in group competitions.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.