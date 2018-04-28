Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is one of the best sports arenas, the chargé d'affaires of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan Yanko Yanakiev told Trend.

"Your arena is like a home for us. This is one of the best gymnastic arenas I've ever been to. I was in many European countries, but the structure in Baku is unique. The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is organized just perfectly, and your Federation organizes at the highest level other competitions as well," Yanakiev said.

The diplomat also praised the opening ceremony and the performance of the Bulgarian group team.

"I really liked the performance of our gymnasts. It was something dynamic, graceful and delicate – a typical Bulgarian gymnastics. I would also like to specially note the opening ceremony. Little gymnasts participating in the ceremony made an impression on me," said Yanakiev.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.