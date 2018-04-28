Trend:

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix is due to start in Baku April 28.

On April 27, the first and second practice sessions were held within the Formula 1 competitions in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, the qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix. The first competition in Formula 2 will also be held on April 28.

Finally, on April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the race track, where teams compete for the championship, each of which is represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.