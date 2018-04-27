Trend:

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics organized in Baku leaves great impressions, gymnast from New Zealand Grace Schroder told Trend April 27.

"I am in Baku for the first time and I am impressed by the qualitatively organized training and performance,” she said. “The gymnastics arena where we are competing is simply amazing."

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first day of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

