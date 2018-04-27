By Laman Ismayilova

The representatives of one of the most favorite Gymnastics disciplines - Rhythmic Gymnastics, which embodies strength, courage and determination, alongside with elegance and art, will be the guests of capital city Baku again.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics for the sixth time kicks off in Baku on April 27.

Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are expected to participate in the tournament to run until April 29. As many as 44 of them are performing in the individual program, while 83 gymnasts will take part within the teams in group exercises.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is being presented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The gymnasts, performing both in the individual program and within the teams in group exercises, will compete in the qualifications to be held on the first two days of the events. Qualification results will define the All-Around winners as well as Apparatus Finalists in both programs.

The strongest eight gymnasts and eight teams in group exercises will compete for the first place in the finals to be held on the last day of the events.

Moreover, the gymnast and team in group exercises with the highest execution score will be awarded with the traditional “AGF Trophy” in the tournament.

