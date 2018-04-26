Trend:

Yet another gymnastics competition - the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics starts in Baku on April 27.

Mariana Vasileva, Head Coach of the national team of Azerbaijan talked to Trend about preparation of the team for the contest.

The head coach said the first team has already performed at major tournaments this year, has achieved good results.

Vasileva noted that the group team had a good start to the season, and now it is important to overcome the psychological barrier of unsuccessful performances in Baku.

"I am very pleased with the group team. They have spectacular acrobatics, and, most importantly, the girls manage to perform them clearly. I very much hope that this year they will be able to perform well. Last year they performed remarkably at all stages of the World Cup, at the Grand Prix, and at the World Championship, they won medals, including gold ones. But for some reason they are unable to perform in Baku. May be due to the fact that they really want to show themselves at home. But I think that the turning point has come, and they will be able to perform at a good level", said Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics will be held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are expected to participate in the tournament, which will be held on April 27-29, 2018. Of these, 44 athletes will perform in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts will compete as team members in group exercises.

In the first two days of qualifying competitions gymnasts will perform both in the individual program and as a part of teams in group exercises. Depending on the results of the qualification, the winners of all-around and the participants of the finals in individual apparatus in both types of programs will be determined.

In the finals, which will be held on the last day of the competition, eight strongest gymnasts and eight best group teams will compete for the title of champions.

The gymnast and the group that scored the highest points for the performance will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

