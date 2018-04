Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Darya Farshbafshakhriyari won a bronze medal by scoring 15,600 points at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament in exercises with a hoop.

This is while Russia’s Lala Kramarenko won a gold medal by scoring 17,750 points and Belarus gymnast Anna Kamenshchikova won a silver medal by scoring 16,000 points.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

