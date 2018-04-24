Trend:

Baku hosted a ceremony of awarding the winners of the hoop and ball exercises at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament on April 24.

The winner gymnasts were awarded by Chief Adviser of the Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Ministry Rafig Rzayev, member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, Executive Director of OcaqScoring company Emin Mukhtarov, Judge Evgeniy Zhidkov and AGF managers Sevda Bagirova and Farhad Ahmadbayli.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.

