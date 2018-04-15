By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners in tumbling and synchronized trampoline competitions among girls, as well as in double mini-trampoline among men, was held as part of the 26th European Championships in Baku on April 15.

Russia’s Diana Bratkova ranked first in girls’ tumbling competitions. Two UK gymnasts, Jess Brain and Kaitlin Lafferty, grabbed silver and bronze medals.

Ekaterina Ershova and Aleksandra Stolyarova of Belarus won gold medal in synchronized trampoline competitions. Russia’s Yana Lebedeva and Vera Belyankina ranked second, and French gymnasts grabbed the bronze medal.

Moreover, UK’s Ryan Devine ranked first, Russia’s Timofei Lazutin won the silver medal and Portugal’s Henrique Moreira grabbed the bronze medal of double mini-trampoline competitions.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

