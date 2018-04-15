By Trend

The last day of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling wrapped up at National Gymnastics Arena of Baku on April 15.

According to the final results, UK’s gymnast, Jaydon Paddock ranked first, Portugal’s Diogo Vilela won the silver medal and Russia’s Arseniy Stepanyan won the bronze medal.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

---

