By Trend:

Azerbaijan is welcoming athletes very hospitably, Portuguese gymnast Ana Rente said after her performance in the trampoline event of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

"I am very happy to return to Baku. I love Azerbaijan very much, because we have always been welcomed here very hospitably by absolutely wonderful people. The competitions are held here very well and we feel support of the spectators, who support each gymnast. It is nice," Rente told Trend.

Today was the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.

Today, Azerbaijan was represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Tofig Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Elnur Mammadov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts – for the 2019 European Games.