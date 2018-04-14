By Trend:

Azerbaijan’s honorary rowing trainer Alexander Barabanov has called on everyone to bring their children to watch the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling held in Baku.

"I saw the competitions on TV, and really wanted to watch live," Barabanov, who came to cheer for the Azerbaijani gymnasts, told Trend.

Barabanov further highlighted the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the European Championships.

“I can say that here is an excellent hall, wonderful organization, cleanliness and accuracy. I urge all to bring children. I think that coaches should even cancel trainings and bring in pupils to watch the Championships. I think that it is better to watch big masters of sports once than hold training,” he said.

Today was the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.

Today, Azerbaijan was represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Tofig Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Elnur Mammadov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts – for the 2019 European Games.