By Trend

Azerbaijan’s athlete, Ilya Grishunin, is keen to take the highest possible place on the pedestal at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“We have been preparing for these competitions for three months, it was hard. Now it remains only to psychologically endure, because after all, as we think with my teammate – it is harder to perform at home. My task is to take the highest possible place in individual competitions. For me, this place is within the Top-3. I will try to do this, no matter how hard it is,” said Grishunin.

He noted that the competition among European countries is very high.

“This is more than five traditionally strong countries, and there are two people from each country, and each of them claims to enter Top-3,” said the athlete.

He noted that during the European Championship in Spain in 2016, he failed to perform well.

"Then there was the final in the synchronous exercises, but this time I want to show the result as high as possible in both synchronous and individual exercises. The higher it will be, the easier it will be to put some tasks for the future. The competition is real, because everything can happen in the trampoline. I wish all countries, all the athletes successful performances,” added Grishunin.

He also noted that Olympic medalists and champions will perform in Baku.

“In general, European countries are one of the leading ones in trampoline gymnastics. The Chinese are more stable, but the current Olympic champion is from Belarus, so it is true to say that European countries are leading. Accordingly, this European Championship is almost like the World Championship. We will strive and try to perform well,” added the athlete.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

