Rivals are always strong, but you need to be determined to get good results, Russian gymnast Anna Korobeinikova said after her performance at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku on April 12.

"We have only had preliminary competitions so far, therefore, I cannot say how I evaluate my performance. The fans are very helpful, they help the athletes with their support for a good performance," the Russian gymnast told Trend.

The athlete positively assessed the organization of the competitions, stressing that she really likes the European Championships in Baku and the attitude of all who are engaged in the organization.

“Everything is just great. I had time to walk around the city. Baku is beautiful,” she added.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling has today kicked off in Baku.

On the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Seljan Magsudova, Riyad Abbasov and Mikhail Malkin.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts – for the 2019 European Games.

