By Trend

Despite some changes, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Riyad Abbasov performed quite well at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, Abbasov told Trend April 12.

He added that the fans support him a lot.

Speaking of his rivals, Abbasov stressed that they are gymnasts from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

Abbasov also noted the high level of organization of the competitions.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling has today kicked off in Baku.

On the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova, Riyad Abbasov and Mikhail Malkin.

Meanwhile, 420 gymnasts from 25 countries are expected to join the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz