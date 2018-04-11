By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin said that he seeks to win gold at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

Malkin told Trend that the preliminary task for him at the qualifying stage of the European Championships on April 12 is to reach the finals.

"In the finals, my combination will be much harder. I just need to perform it without falls, clean, to win the medal. I really want a gold medal. There is not even a thought that I can miss it; that would be very disappointing. If I do not win the medal, I will only blame myself, because I am in a good shape. Surely, there will be excitement; I will try to cope with it," Malkin said.

He noted that the complex combinations, which he is going to show in the finals, were first demonstrated in Portugal at the World Cup.

“There I fell, and despite that, I won. But, here that cannot happen, because this is the European Championships, the level of rivals is very high. The main competitors are Denmark, Russia and the United Kingdom. The complexity [of performances] of many athletes of those countries is almost like mine. However, our program is second in complexity in case the Russian gymnast does what he wants. I need to perform clean to win,” Malkin said.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts are expected to join the Championships.

Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling.

In the first two days of the competitions, qualifications for all types of events both among junior and senior gymnasts as well as finals among teams will be held.

On April 14, gymnasts (junior and senior) will perform in qualifications both in individual and synchronous events.

On the last day of the competitions, medalists will be known in all four types of the gymnastics events (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling).

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz