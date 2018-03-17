By Trend

Japan’s Kazuma Kaya won the gold medal in men’s floor exercises at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

He scored 14.233 points in the finals.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Gribuk won a silver medal with the result of 14.200 points, while Slovenia’s Rok Klavora, who scored 14.000 points, won bronze.

The first day of finals for individual apparatuses of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

Men are competing in parallel bars, rings and floor exercises, while women - in vault and uneven bars.

Marina Nekrasova represents Azerbaijan in the women’s finals in uneven bars and vault, Maria Smirnova – in uneven bars and Yulia Inshina - in vault.

A total of 10 sets of medals will be awarded.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

