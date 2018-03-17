By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the best in the world for organizing sports events, Greek Ambassador to Baku Nikolaos Kanellos told Trend on March 16.

He said the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup running in Baku is organized very professionally.

"Today, I have once again watched the sports competition in Azerbaijan. First time, I watched a match of Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag, and today I watched the gymnastics competitions, where Greek gymnasts participated. I saw professionalism and discipline in the organization of the competitions. Greece has huge experience in organizing competitions, and given this, I can say that Azerbaijan is one of the best in the world in terms of organizing sports competitions," said Kanellos.

Speaking about performance of the Greek athletes, the ambassador said he was glad to watch them.

"I will not mention the names, all our athletes were great. They are very famous in the world. I am very glad that I was able to watch the competitions, particularly, performances of the Greek gymnasts," said Kanellos.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day saw qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts competed in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz