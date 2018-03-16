By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Yulia Inshina has reached the floor event finals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Inshina scored 12.533 in the qualifications and ranked fourth.

Croatian gymnast Ana Derek, Turkish gymnasts Goksu Uctas Sanli and Demet Mutlu, Greek gymnasts Ioanna Xoulogi and Evelina Maja, Slovenian gymnast Tyasha Kiseleff and Ukrainian gymnast Yana Fedorova also reached the finals.

Azerbaijan's second gymnast Marina Nekrasova failed to participate in qualifying competitions because of back pain.

Nekrasova reached the finals in vault and uneven bars events.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day saw qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts competed in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

