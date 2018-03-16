By Trend

Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican is participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2018 in Baku, and enjoying every moment of it.

"I come to Baku for the sixth time. I love the Azerbaijani people very much. Thanks to your fans for their support. Our people are brothers, that's why I am very glad that I am here. I am enjoying the performance in your country, "Arican said.

The Turkish gymnast said that he is satisfied with his performances.

"Yesterday I reached the finals in exercises on parallel bars. Today, I perform in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. I have already completed the performance in vault exercises. I think I did well. I performed both attempts as I planned. After two rotations, I am the fifth and I hope that I will be able to reach the final. Still , there are two exercises ahead. I hope that I will perform well," he said.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day sees holding qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts will compete in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz