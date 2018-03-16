By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Murad Agarzayev is dissatisfied with his performance in the qualification floor exercises at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

"I expected great results from the first day of the competition. I just could not do what was planned. I did not expect to make that mistake. Last year I made a big mistake in the final of the World Cup, and unfortunately this year it turned out the same way. I hope that this will not happen in future competitions. I really wanted to perform well at home and show a good result. I hope in the future I will do it," said Agarzayev.

The gymnast said it is necessary to train more often and make greater efforts.

"This was my main exercise, in which I expected to reach the finals. Now, reaching the finals with 12,766 points will be a real "eighth wonder of the world". I will try to show good results in other exercises," said Agarzayev.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

