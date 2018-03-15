By Trend

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has announced the finalists of the parallel bars events.

Turkey’s Ferhat Arican, Japan’s Kenta Chiba and Fuya Maeno, representative of Belarus Andrey Likhovitsky, Italy’s Matteo Levantesi and Carlo Macchini, China’s Xingyu Lan, and representative of Chinese Taipei Chih-kai Lee have reached the finals of the competitions.

Azerbaijani gymnast Timur Bayramov scored 12.733 points in qualifications and couldn’t reach the finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

