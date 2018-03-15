By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is magnificent, Ukrainian gymnast Andrey Senichkin told Trend March 14.

He added that the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is the first major competition of the season.

"Earlier, I performed at a number of World Cup competitions in Slovenia, Germany and finally, for the first time, I am in Baku," he said. “The impressions are very pleasant. Baku is a very beautiful city.”

"I will compete in the pommel horse exercises and I intend to reach the finals,” Senichkin said. “In general, Ukraine will be represented by four athletes in men’s artistic gymnastics and four athletes in women’s artistic gymnastics.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 102 athletes from 25 countries taking part in the event.

---

