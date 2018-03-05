By Nigar Pashayeva



Preparations for 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are 70 percent completed, said Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov.

There are no any delays or problems regarding the preparations, also saying that no major changes in holding the races are expected this year.

“The only novelty will be in the entertainment program,” he said. “As you know, this year

Formula 1 will be held in April and the concert program due to weather conditions will take place not at the Baku Boulevard but in the Baku Crystal Hall.”

In previous two years Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has been held in June, and more precisely on June 17-19 in 2016 and on June 23-25 in 2017, respectively.

For now, the organizers revealed the names of two invited stars to the Grand Prix concert programs. On the first day of “Formula 1” a British jazz-funk group Jamiroquai will please the audience with its music. In its turn, skyrocketing pop-star Dua Lipa will close out F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The name of the third star is concealed.

Baku, located on the western edge of the Caspian Sea will for the third time host the famous race.

The Formula 1 races, held in Baku last two years, were highly appreciated by worldwide Formula 1 fans. The Formula 1 race in 2017 was rated as the race with the most exciting and most unexpected moments of the season in the world by race fans and media representatives in surveys conducted around the world's leading media.

Last year Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo won the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes came in second, while Lance Stroll of Williams was third.

