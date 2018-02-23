By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Mini Football Association (AMFA), under the general sponsorship of Bakcell, presents a new Alpha League project to football fans.

To be held under the motto "Time to become a star!" Alpha League aims at further popularization of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

For football fans, participation in Alpha League is a great opportunity to show skills and become a mini-football star among amateurs.

Alpha League will be held for two months. With the assistance of AMFA and Bakcell, the winner of the championship will represent Azerbaijan in the European Champions League in mini-football, to be held in Slovenia in September.

Last year the European Champions League was held with the participation of representatives of twenty countries. The participation of Azerbaijani representative in the European Champions League this year will be a historic event.

The footballers players, who have proved themselves in Alpha League, will be included in the Azerbaijani national mini-football team. The football team will take part in international tournaments and world championships.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz