Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov will contest medals at the Aeroflot Open 2018 to be held in Moscow, Russia from February 19 to March 1.

The Aeroflot Open consists of three tournaments (A, B and C), into which competitors are entered according to their ratings. Players in all sections will play according to the Swiss system of nine rounds, Azertag reported.

This year the “A” tournament starting list includes leading players such as Vladimir Fedoseev, winner of Aeroflot Open 2017 (Russia, 2,724); Vidit Gujrathi, winner of the Tata Steel Challengers 2018 tournament (India, 2,723); Dmitry Andreikin, champion of Russia 2012 (2,712), former European blitz champion Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan, 2,709); current European champion Maxim Matlakov (Russia, 2,709); Vladislav Artemiev, winner of the Higher League of the Russian Championship 2015 (2,697); ex-European champion Ernesto Inarkiev (Russia, 2,684); Evgeny Naer, ex-champion of Europe and winner of Aeroflot Open 2016 (Russia, 2,683); and many other stars.

More than 90 chess players from 23 countries will compete in the “A” tournament. The overall winner of the competition will receive a ticket to the elite tournament in Dortmund (12-23 July 2018).

The tournament has special prizes for the best results among veterans, women and juniors (a total of EUR 2,500). Each participant may receive only one prize. The total prize fund is EUR 120,000.

---

