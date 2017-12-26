By Aygul Salmanova

Azerbaijan, known as a sporting power across the world with both sport of high achievements and mass sports being popular in the country, regularly hosts large-scale international and local competitions.

Next year, the world championships in three sports will be held in Baku, said the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

The minister noted that the World Capoeira Championship will be held on May 11-12, the BMX World Cycling Championship on June 5-9 and the World Judo Championship will be held on September 16-22.

Rahimov also said that next year several sports competitions will be organized in Azerbaijan

Baku will host the first sports games of the Union of Turkish Universities, the European Gymnastics Championships on trampolines, tumbling, double mini-trampolines, the Grand Prix of Formula 1 of Azerbaijan and the international super tournament "Shamkir Chess-2018".

As a result of all-round development of the country, Azerbaijani sport has gone through significant improvements. Among the notable international competitions held in the country the first European Games, Formula 1 Grand Prix, Islamic Solidarity Games are worth mentioning.

The Baku 2015 European Games, which was held from June 12 till June 28 played an important role in introducing Azerbaijan to the world. There was a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe are representing their nations over 17 days of competition.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – the 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – was held in Baku on June 23-25. Ten teams, two drivers in each, competed on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. In 2018, the country will hold Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27-29.

Another significant event was the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku on May 11-22. Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the Games on May 22. Azerbaijani athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz