Azernews.Az

Sunday April 20 2025

North Kazakhstan outlines 2025 crop strategy with over 4.4 million hectares under cultivation

20 April 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
North Kazakhstan outlines 2025 crop strategy with over 4.4 million hectares under cultivation

The North Kazakhstan region plans to sow over 4.4 million hectares of agricultural land in 2025, according to Azernews, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more