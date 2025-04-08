DPRK military violate border of South Korea, warning fire was opened

8 April 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The military of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) violated the demarcation line, prompting South Korean fighters to open preemptive fire, Azernews reports.

According to the South Korean military, approximately 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line.

After the warning shots were fired, the North Korean soldiers retreated.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and are taking the necessary measures in accordance with operational procedures," the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates North and South Korea, remains one of the most heavily militarized borders in the world. Despite its name, it is a zone of high tension and frequent incidents, often involving military provocations or breaches like the one reported. The DMZ is also an unintended wildlife sanctuary, as human activity is restricted, allowing some rare species to thrive.