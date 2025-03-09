China, Russia, and Iran to hold joint military exercises in March

9 March 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

China, Russia, and Iran will hold joint military drills in mid-March, Azernews reports, citing the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

The exercise, named “Security Belt-2025,” will take place near Iran’s Chabahar Port. The training will include strikes on maritime targets, damage control, and joint search-and-rescue operations. The primary goal of the drills is to strengthen mutual trust in the military field and develop practical cooperation between the naval forces of the participating countries.

China will send a fleet, including destroyers and supply vessels, to take part in the exercise.

This will mark the fifth joint naval drill conducted by the three nations since 2019.