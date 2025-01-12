Erdogan confirms intention to run for presidency again

12 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his intention to run for president again.

Azernews reports that Erdogan made the announcement on January 11 while speaking at the congress of the Justice and Development Party’s provincial organizations in Şanlıurfa.

During the event, Turkish singer İbrahim Tatlıses asked the President if he would run in the upcoming elections. Erdogan responded, “If you are there, I am.”

Previously, Mehmet Ucum, Erdogan’s senior adviser and deputy chairman of the Legal Policy Council, noted that Erdogan could legally run for president again if parliament were to decide on snap elections in the latter half of 2027.