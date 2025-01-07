Japan strengthen its defense capability and alliance with United States

7 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2025, Japan will focus on significantly enhancing its defense capabilities and further strengthening its alliance with the United States, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a press conference marking the New Year. “Our country's defense capability is a deterrent to anyone starting a war against us,” the Prime Minister emphasized. He also stated that Japan would not only increase its defense capabilities but would also bolster its relationship with the United States and deepen its regional partnerships.

During his election campaign, Ishiba highlighted his support for the creation of an "Asian NATO" and a collective security system for the region. In an article for the Hudson Institute, he proposed the deployment of American nuclear missiles in Asia and suggested the "joint ownership" of these weapons. Currently, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is officially discussing the idea of a "NATO-Asia," with a special committee, chaired by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, set up to explore this possibility.

It’s important to note that Japan's new national security strategy, approved by the government on December 16, 2022, includes the right to carry out counterstrikes against potential enemy targets. However, preemptive strikes were explicitly excluded from the strategy. The new plan also calls for an almost twofold increase in military spending, targeting two percent of GDP by 2027.

Japan’s defense expansion is already in motion, with plans to enhance the range of Type-12 missiles, develop its own hypersonic weapons, and purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. These steps aim to enable Japan to launch counterstrikes deep into enemy territory if needed, thereby strengthening its defensive posture in the face of rising regional tensions.

Japan's growing focus on defense comes amid concerns over China's military expansion, North Korea's missile tests, and regional instability. By solidifying its defense strategies and alliances, Japan is positioning itself as a key player in ensuring regional security in East Asia.