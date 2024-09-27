27 September 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Perhaps the first female prime Minister of Japan, Azernews reports.

The ruling party of the deceased will choose between Sanae Takaichi, currently serving as Minister of Economic Security, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The race for leadership in Japan has moved into the second round, and the ruling party is likely to elect the country's first female prime minister. None of the nine candidates vying for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) managed to gain a majority of votes. The LDP leadership race will now move into the second round with fierce competition between Minister of Economic Security Sanae Takaichi and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Takaichi was one of two female candidates in the leadership race, along with Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

The politician who will be elected leader of the LDP will become the 101st Prime Minister of Japan after Fumio Kishida.

There has never been a female prime minister in Japan. The LDP has a majority in parliament along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito Party.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz