Kazakhstan, China, Belarus create terminal for handling goods transported on China-Europe route

25 June 2024 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan, China and Belarus have agreed to develop joint logistics services, Azernews reports.

“Kazakhstan JSC "KTZ Express", Chinese company "Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd". and the Belarusian Unionway LLC signed a Memorandum of Intent on the development of joint logistics services. The document was signed on June 25 in Shanghai as part of the Transport logistic China 2024 exhibition,” the information says.

In particular, the parties agreed to join forces by creating a logistics terminal at the Svisloch station in Belarus for the processing and distribution of goods transported along the China-Europe route and in the opposite direction.

"This step is an important stage in the development of transport infrastructure and the creation of new opportunities to increase the transit potential of Kazakhstan," the Ministry of Transport notes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz