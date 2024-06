2 June 2024 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

The tremor occurred in the depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 44 kilometers from the administrative center of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.

No casualties or damage were reported

