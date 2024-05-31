Jose Mourinho signs two-year contract as Fenerbahce's new manager

31 May 2024 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached an agreement to become the new Fenerbahce on a two-year contract, Azernews reports citing Daily Mail.

The Portuguese boss is set to replace Ismail Kartal at the Turkish giants, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, in what would be his 11th managerial role.

Mourinho succeeds the Turkish boss after Fener finished second in the Turkish Super Lig for the third successive year.

The news comes just a day after it was revealed that the 61-year-old manager will join TNT Sports for the coverage of the Champions League final on Saturday 1 June.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz