Toshiba, Rockfon, Ethos Energy cooperate on project of first nuclear power plant in Poland

The Japanese company Toshiba and the Polish Rockfin and Ethos Energy intend to cooperate in the implementation of the project of the first nuclear power plant in Poland, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, Toshiba has experience and advanced technologies in the field of nuclear energy, including in the field of plant construction and maintenance. Rockfin is a manufacturer of auxiliary equipment for steam turbines and generators, and EthosEnergy is a provider of maintenance services

The parties, as noted, intend to explore the possibility of cooperation in the supply of equipment and the provision of maintenance services for the first Polish NPP.

In November 2022, the Polish government approved a decree on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the republic. It is planned to launch three reactors on the Baltic Sea coast in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The construction will cost about $ 20 billion.

The Polish authorities intend to build six nuclear power units within 20 years. Starting in 2033, it is planned to start launching power units with a capacity of 1-1.6 GW every two to three years to generate from 6 to 9 GW with zero emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere.

