China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway estimated at $8bn

4 April 2024 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is estimated at $8bn, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan have completed preparations for the start of railway construction. All procedures have been completed. Work is expected to begin this year. The feasibility study of the project is currently being updated.

The cooperation agreement between the three countries on the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway construction project was signed in September 2022 in Samarkand. The document provided for the preparation of a feasibility study of the project in the first half of last year. In December 2023, experts from China completed field work on the new railway route.

It is assumed that the implementation of the project, which has been discussed for more than 20 years, will serve as a basis for expanding the geography of trade and transportation from China through Uzbekistan to Europe and to the Persian Gulf states through the Southern Corridor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz