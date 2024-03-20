Turkish firms exhibit at world’s largest satellite conference

20 March 2024 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish satellite technology firms Turksat, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and Aselsan all showcased their products and capabilities at the Satellite 2024 Conference held in Washington, DC, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The conference brought together the world’s largest satellite producers and operators, as the event shapes the future of the industry.

Enver Iskurt, Türkiye’s deputy transportation and infrastructure minister, told Anadolu that they are proud of the three Turkish firms exhibiting at the event.

He mentioned the new satellite Turksat 6A, stressing how it is made entirely by Turkish firms.



Hasan Huseyin Ertok, CEO of the country’s satellite operator Turksat, said that the event is the largest in the field, where all stakeholders of the industry come together to participate.

“We have come to this event to present our product range, which we have expanded in recent years, the developments we have made so far, and to introduce our country,” he said.

He mentioned that they showcased new technologies they currently work on, especially in areas such as providing internet service in aviation and watercraft.

Mustafa Yaman, vice president at the defense firm Aselsan, said that the firm showed satellite equipment, ground, and user terminals at the event.

Taha Tetik, space systems programs director at aircraft maker TAI, said that they exhibited their domestically produced products, such as their communication and observation satellites, and that they attended the event to meet with potential customers and make new connections for potential cooperation.

