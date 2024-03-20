10 most valuable players of Azerbaijan Premier League revealed - LIST

20 March 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

The most valuable football players who played in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced, Azernews reports.

The International Sports Research Center (CIES) has identified 10 players with the highest transfer value in the championship.

The members of "Karabagh" are in the first four ranks of the list. In general, 6 out of 10 football players wear the uniform of the Agdam representative.

Leandro Andrade was considered the most valuable player in the Premier League. The transfer price of the midfielder of the Cape Verde national team is equal to 3.3 million euros.

1. Leandro Andrade ("Karabakh") - 3.3 million euros

2. Toral Bayramov ("Karabakh") - 2.4 million

3. Juninho ("Karabakh") - 2.2 million

4. Elvin Jafarguliyev ("Karabakh") - 1.8 million

5. Kahim Parris ("Sabah") - 1.3 million

6. Suleyman Allush ("Sabail") - 1.2 million

7. Marko Yankovic ("Karabakh") - 1 million

8. Aykhan Suleymanli ("Sumgait") - 900 thousand

9-10. Salifu Suma ("Zire") - 800 thousand

9-10. Julio Romao ("Karabakh") - 800 thousand

---

