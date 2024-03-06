US Congress develops bill to ban Tik Tok

6 March 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Lawmakers of the U.S. House of Representatives have prepared a bill aimed at banning the TikTok social network, which belongs to the Chinese company ByteDance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The authors of the bill On Protecting Americans from Applications Controlled by Foreign Intruders are Republican Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamurti. The document names ByteDance and TikTok as applications controlled by Foreign Adversaries.

According to the publication, the bill will force a company from China to abandon TikTok, or this platform may be banned in the United States.

"If the company does not abandon TikTok, distributing it through the App Store or web hosting platform in the United States will become illegal, which will effectively ban it even among current users," the message said.

As the newspaper notes, the bill will allow the American president to ban other applications controlled by Foreign Adversaries.

" We are talking about China, Russia, North Korea and Iran," the message added.



