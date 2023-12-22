41 deposits of radioactive metals registered in Uzbekistan

22 December 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

More than 2,085 deposits of 43 types of minerals have been discovered, more than 86% of them are currently being exploited industrially, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In total, the state balance of mineral reserves of the republic includes 2,537 mineral deposits, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology Ilyos Jumayev announced.

Of the listed mines, 1855 are related to building materials, 296 to hydrocarbons, 128 to mining raw materials, 92 to precious metals, 61 to mining chemical raw materials, 41 to radioactive metals, 31 to semiprecious stones, 20 to non-ferrous and rare metals, 8 to coal and oil shale, and 5 to deposits of ferrous metals.