Trade turnover between Russian Far East, Northeast China to reach $27 bln

15 December 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The trade turnover between the Far East of Russia and Northeast China will reach $27 bln in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said after the meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"China is the key economic partner of our country in the Far East. The trade turnover between Far Eastern regions and northeastern provinces of China is growing steadily. It increased twice over the decade and totaled $22 bln in 2022. We expect it will reach $27 bln in 2023," Trutnev said at the meeting with co-chairman of the commission for development of the Russian Far East and Northeast China, Deputy Prime Minister of China Zhang Guoqing.

"Forty-nine investment projects with participation of the Chinese capital and investments totaling almost $9 bln are being implemented in preferential conditions in the Far East," he added.

