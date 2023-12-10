Equatorial Guinea can become gateway for Belarusian engineering goods to neighboring countries

10 December 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Equatorial Guinea can become a gateway for Belarusian engineering goods to neighboring African countries, Belarusian Industry Minister Aleksandr Rogozhnik told journalists in Malabo, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

The head of the ministry noted that great strides have been made in cooperation with Equatorial Guinea over the past two months. The documents were also signed within the framework of the official visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

A comprehensive approach will be used to working with this country. "We talk about all engineering goods produced by companies affiliated with the Industry Ministry, starting from tractors and ending with utility vehicles," said Aleksandr Rogozhnik.

According to him, plans are in place to build a waste processing plant. And the plans are very impressive: "Today, everything related to environmental aspects - a waste processing plant, the processing of this waste into finished products and an incineration plant – is about the generation of electrical energy. This is a preliminary contract for $100 million."

The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry will also supply the entire range of agricultural machinery within the framework of cooperation between the ministries of agriculture. "This cooperation will be built by analogy with the ties with Zimbabwe, to help the country to ensure its food security," the minister explained.

Aleksandr Rogozhnik expects that Equatorial Guinea will become a kind of hub for Belarusian engineering goods to neighboring African countries in the future. In the future, we may also talk about the creation of production facilities here, he noted. "This option is being considered. First of all, we need to reach the appropriate volumes in order for this to be economically viable. This is possible in the future," the Belarusian minister said.

