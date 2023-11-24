China's external portfolio investment assets top 1.08 trln USD by end of June

24 November 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

China's external portfolio investment assets, excluding reserve assets, amounted to 1.08 trillion U.S. dollars by the end of June 2023, according to the country's foreign exchange regulator, Azernews reports, citines Xinhua.

Of the total, 606.3 billion U.S. dollars was in equity investments and 475.4 billion U.S. dollars was in bond investments, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Non-bank financial institutions held 591.8 billion U.S. dollars of external portfolio investment assets, accounting for 55 percent of the total. Banks held 368.3 billion U.S. dollars of such assets, or 34 percent of the total. The non-financial sector held 121.6 billion U.S. dollars of these assets, accounting for 11 percent of the country's total, SAFE said.

The top five recipients of Chinese investment were China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the United States, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom, according to SAFE.

