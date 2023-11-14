EBRD and Swiss government support women-led businesses in Kyrgyz Republic

14 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

According to statistics, women carry out at least 2.5 times more unpaid work than men do. Working mothers spend more time on work, household labour and childcare. Women in Central Asia face additional challenges due to traditional constraints, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

Saikal manages a 40-room hotel in Cholpon-Ata, a town in the Issyk-Kul region. She is a working mother and a successful businesswoman who lives and works in her hotel.

“We started our business by renting out our apartment in the summer. It worked well and we decided to build our own hotel. My husband and I decided to sell our properties in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul and invest in building the Olimp hotel. We had no specialist knowledge, but we did have passion and a desire to develop our business,” says Saikal.

Agritourism and the hotel business

In 2019 Saikal went to Italy for a business development study tour on agritourism with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)’s Advice for Small Businesses programme and the European Union. She incorporated some of what she learned into her business; guests can enjoy fresh vegetables grown in the hotel’s greenhouses, as well as honey, milk, and meat.

“I am very grateful for that experience. I gained many useful insights that have helped me to develop our hotel business. We wanted to make progress, so we approached the EBRD for support in designing our new hotel. The consultants helped us to develop plans for construction and interior design, and we received a grant from the Swiss government, which was timely, as we needed additional funding,” shares Saikal.

The hotel’s design resembles a Swiss chalet in the Alps. It’s perfect for the Kyrgyz Republic, which is also mountainous. The hotel is fully booked in summer and has fewer bookings in the other seasons. It has 40 rooms, a restaurant and conference rooms. Saikal plans to include a spa and swimming pool and install solar panels.

The hotel works closely with local tourism companies and is currently booked by sports federations from other Central Asian countries. More bookings have led to more jobs in the hotel.

“I have five children and combining my work with a family is not always easy. I am still trying to find a work-life balance. Of course, we run a family business and my husband supports me a lot. I also try to delegate some of my responsibilities and spend more time with my family. Any business requires dedication, especially hotel management. I love everything I do; sometimes I feel exhausted, but when I see our hotel and hear my children laughing, I feel harmony and happiness,” Saikal says.

